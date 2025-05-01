Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 121
Textbook Question
a. An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have? (2.6)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the body mass from kilograms to pounds using the conversion factor: 1 kg = 2.20462 pounds.
Calculate the total body mass in pounds by multiplying the body mass in kilograms by the conversion factor.
Determine the mass of body fat in pounds by calculating 3.0% of the total body mass in pounds.
Use the formula: \( \text{Body Fat (pounds)} = \text{Total Body Mass (pounds)} \times \frac{3.0}{100} \).
Ensure the units are consistent and verify the calculation steps for accuracy.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Body Mass and Body Fat Percentage
Body mass refers to the total weight of an individual, typically measured in kilograms or pounds. Body fat percentage indicates the proportion of fat in relation to total body mass. In this case, the athlete's body fat percentage is 3.0%, meaning that 3.0% of their total body mass is composed of fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Mass Percent Concept
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this question, the athlete's body mass is given in kilograms, but the answer requires the body fat to be expressed in pounds. Understanding how to convert kilograms to pounds (1 kg = 2.20462 lbs) is essential for accurately calculating the amount of body fat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1
Calculating Body Fat
To calculate the amount of body fat, one must multiply the total body mass by the body fat percentage (expressed as a decimal). For example, if an athlete weighs 65 kg and has 3.0% body fat, the calculation involves finding 3.0% of 65 kg, which gives the total mass of body fat in kilograms before converting it to pounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Related Videos
Related Practice