Body Mass and Body Fat Percentage Body mass refers to the total weight of an individual, typically measured in kilograms or pounds. Body fat percentage indicates the proportion of fat in relation to total body mass. In this case, the athlete's body fat percentage is 3.0%, meaning that 3.0% of their total body mass is composed of fat.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this question, the athlete's body mass is given in kilograms, but the answer requires the body fat to be expressed in pounds. Understanding how to convert kilograms to pounds (1 kg = 2.20462 lbs) is essential for accurately calculating the amount of body fat.