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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is NOT naturally found as a diatomic molecule under standard conditions?
A
Helium
B
Oxygen
C
Chlorine
D
Nitrogen
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a diatomic molecule is: it consists of two atoms bonded together. Some elements naturally exist as diatomic molecules under standard conditions (room temperature and atmospheric pressure).
Recall the common diatomic elements, often remembered by the mnemonic "BrINClHOF" which stands for Bromine, Iodine, Nitrogen, Chlorine, Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Fluorine. These elements naturally form diatomic molecules.
Review the list of elements given: Helium, Oxygen, Chlorine, and Nitrogen. Identify which of these are part of the diatomic elements from the mnemonic.
Recognize that Helium is a noble gas and exists as a monatomic (single atom) gas under standard conditions, not as a diatomic molecule.
Conclude that Helium is the element that is NOT naturally found as a diatomic molecule under standard conditions.
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