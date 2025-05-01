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Multiple Choice
Which element is commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs (often called “neon signs”)?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Argon (Ar)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Mercury (Hg)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the element commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs, often called "neon signs."
Recall that neon signs work by passing an electric current through a gas, which then emits light of a characteristic color.
Identify that the element neon (Ne) is a noble gas known for producing a bright reddish-orange glow when electrified, which is why it is used in neon signs.
Recognize that other elements listed, such as sodium (Na), argon (Ar), and mercury (Hg), produce different colors or are used in other types of lighting but are not typically referred to as "neon signs."
Conclude that the element neon (Ne) is the correct answer because it is the classic gas used in these bright, colorful advertising signs.
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