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Multiple Choice
Graphite and diamond are two allotropes of which element?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Sulfur (S)
C
Carbon (C)
D
Silicon (Si)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'allotropes': Allotropes are different structural forms of the same element in the same physical state. They have different physical and chemical properties due to the different arrangements of atoms.
Identify the element in question: The problem asks about graphite and diamond, which are two well-known allotropes.
Recall the element associated with graphite and diamond: Both graphite and diamond are allotropes of the element carbon (C).
Recognize that oxygen (O), sulfur (S), and silicon (Si) also have allotropes, but graphite and diamond specifically refer to carbon's allotropes.
Conclude that the correct answer is carbon (C) because it forms these two distinct allotropes with very different properties.
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