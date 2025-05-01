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Multiple Choice
In the context of naming binary molecular compounds, what is the correct name for ?
A
Dinitrogen trioxide
B
Nitrogen trioxide
C
Dinitrogen trioxideide
D
Nitrogen(III) oxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound. Here, the formula is \(N_2O_3\), which contains nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of atoms of each element using the subscripts: there are 2 nitrogen atoms and 3 oxygen atoms.
Use the appropriate prefixes to indicate the number of atoms: 'di-' for 2 and 'tri-' for 3. These prefixes are used in naming binary molecular compounds to specify the number of atoms.
Name the first element (nitrogen) with its full element name preceded by the correct prefix (di-), resulting in 'dinitrogen'.
Name the second element (oxygen) with its root name and the suffix '-ide', preceded by the correct prefix (tri-), resulting in 'trioxide'. Combine both parts to get the full name: 'dinitrogen trioxide'.
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