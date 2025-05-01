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Multiple Choice
According to the rules for naming binary molecular compounds, what is the correct name of ?
A
Bromine sulfide
B
Bromine(III) sulfide
C
Dibromine sulfide
D
Dibromine trisulfide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in the compound: B represents boron and S represents sulfur. However, the problem seems to involve a binary molecular compound naming rule, so let's assume the elements are bromine (Br) and sulfur (S) as per the options given.
Determine the number of atoms of each element from the formula. The formula is B₂S₃, which means there are 2 atoms of element B and 3 atoms of element S.
Recall the naming rules for binary molecular compounds: use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element (mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, etc.). The first element keeps its elemental name, and the second element's name ends with '-ide'.
Apply the prefixes to the elements: 'di-' for 2 atoms of the first element and 'tri-' for 3 atoms of the second element. So, the first element is named 'dibromine' and the second element is named 'trisulfide'.
Combine the names to form the full compound name: 'dibromine trisulfide'. This follows the convention of naming binary molecular compounds with the correct prefixes and suffixes.
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