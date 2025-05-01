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Multiple Choice
Which formula represents a binary molecular compound (a compound composed of two nonmetals)?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a binary molecular compound is. It is a compound composed of exactly two different nonmetal elements bonded together.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each formula and determine whether they are metals or nonmetals. For example, N (nitrogen) and O (oxygen) are nonmetals, while K (potassium), Na (sodium), and Mg (magnesium) are metals.
Step 3: Analyze each formula: N₂O contains nitrogen and oxygen, both nonmetals; KBr contains potassium (metal) and bromine (nonmetal); NaCl contains sodium (metal) and chlorine (nonmetal); MgO contains magnesium (metal) and oxygen (nonmetal).
Step 4: Since a binary molecular compound must have two nonmetals, select the formula that contains only nonmetals, which is N₂O.
Step 5: Conclude that N₂O is the binary molecular compound because it consists of two nonmetal elements bonded together.
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