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Multiple Choice
Within the noble gases, which electron configuration has the greatest stability because it represents a completely filled valence shell?
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B
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1
Understand that noble gases are elements with completely filled valence electron shells, which gives them exceptional stability.
Review each given electron configuration and identify the number of electrons in the outermost shell (valence shell).
Recall that a completely filled valence shell corresponds to the maximum number of electrons allowed in the outermost s and p orbitals (for example, 8 electrons in the outermost shell for elements in periods 2 and 3).
Compare the valence shell electron counts in each configuration to see which one has a full s and p subshell in the outermost energy level.
Select the configuration that shows a full valence shell, meaning the s and p orbitals in the highest principal energy level are completely filled, indicating the greatest stability among noble gases.
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