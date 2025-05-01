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Multiple Choice
What is the correct name for the binary molecular compound ?
A
Dinitrogen pentoxide
B
Nitrogen(V) oxide
C
Dinitrogen monoxide
D
Nitrogen pentoxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound. Here, the compound consists of nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of atoms of each element from the chemical formula \(N_2O_5\). There are 2 nitrogen atoms and 5 oxygen atoms.
Recall the naming rules for binary molecular compounds: use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element (mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, etc.). The prefix 'di-' is used for 2 atoms, and 'penta-' is used for 5 atoms.
Name the first element using its full element name with the appropriate prefix (except 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element). So, 'dinitrogen' for 2 nitrogen atoms.
Name the second element using the prefix and the root of the element name with the suffix '-ide'. For oxygen, the root is 'ox' and with 5 atoms, it becomes 'pentoxide'. Combine both parts to get the full name: 'dinitrogen pentoxide'.
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