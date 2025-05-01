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Multiple Choice
In naming binary molecular compounds, what is the correct name for ?
A
Nitrogen(II) oxide
B
Nitrogen oxide
C
Dinitrogen monoxide
D
Nitrogen dioxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound. Here, the compound is composed of nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of atoms of each element in the compound. The formula is NO\_2, which means there is 1 nitrogen atom and 2 oxygen atoms.
Use the prefixes for the number of atoms in binary molecular compounds: 'mono-' for 1, 'di-' for 2, 'tri-' for 3, etc. Since there is 1 nitrogen atom, the prefix 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element, but the second element uses the prefix 'di-' for 2 oxygen atoms.
Name the first element as is (Nitrogen) and the second element with its prefix and the suffix '-ide' (dioxide). So, the name becomes 'Nitrogen dioxide'.
Note that Roman numerals like (II) are used for naming ionic compounds with variable oxidation states, not for binary molecular compounds, so 'Nitrogen(II) oxide' is incorrect here.
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