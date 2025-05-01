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Multiple Choice
In naming binary molecular compounds, what is the chemical formula for nitrogen monoxide?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that binary molecular compounds are composed of two nonmetal elements, and their names indicate the number of atoms of each element using prefixes like mono-, di-, tri-, etc.
Identify the elements in nitrogen monoxide: nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O). The name 'monoxide' indicates one oxygen atom, and 'nitrogen' without a prefix implies one nitrogen atom.
Recall that the prefix 'mono-' is often omitted for the first element in the formula, so 'nitrogen monoxide' means one nitrogen atom and one oxygen atom.
Write the chemical formula by placing the symbols of the elements in order, with the number of atoms as subscripts: since there is one nitrogen and one oxygen, the formula is \(N O\) (no subscripts needed for one atom).
Verify that the formula matches the name: nitrogen monoxide corresponds to \(N O\), not \(N_2 O_2\), \(N_2 O\), or \(N O_2\).
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