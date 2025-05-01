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Multiple Choice
What is the correct name of the binary molecular compound ?
A
Phosphorus(III) oxide
B
Tetraphosphorus dioxide
C
Phosphorus pentoxide
D
Tetraphosphorus decaoxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the compound is a binary molecular compound composed of phosphorus and oxygen atoms, indicated by the formula \(P_4O_{10}\).
Recall that in naming binary molecular compounds, prefixes are used to denote the number of atoms of each element: 'mono-' for 1, 'di-' for 2, 'tri-' for 3, 'tetra-' for 4, 'penta-' for 5, and so on.
Apply the prefixes to each element: since there are 4 phosphorus atoms, use 'tetraphosphorus'; since there are 10 oxygen atoms, use 'decaoxide' (note that 'oxide' is used for oxygen in compounds).
Combine the prefixes and element names to form the full name: 'tetraphosphorus decaoxide'.
Verify that this naming follows the standard conventions for binary molecular compounds, where the first element keeps its name and the second element's ending changes to '-ide', with appropriate numerical prefixes.
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