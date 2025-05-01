Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Units The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as liters (L), deciliters (dL), and milliliters (mL). Understanding these units is essential for converting between them, as they are all related by powers of ten, making calculations straightforward.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit without changing its value. This process often requires multiplication or division by a conversion factor, which is a ratio that expresses how many of one unit are equivalent to another unit, such as 1 dL = 100 mL.