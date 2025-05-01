Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Units The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, liters for volume, and grams for mass. Understanding the basic metric units and their relationships is essential for performing conversions, such as converting milligrams to grams.

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. For example, 1 gram is equal to 1000 milligrams, which serves as a conversion factor for changing milligrams to grams. Using these factors allows for accurate and efficient unit conversions in calculations.