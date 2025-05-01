Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Units The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Understanding these units is essential for converting between different measurements, such as milliliters to liters, as they are all part of the same system. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Volume Conversion Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as converting milliliters (mL) to liters (L). Since 1 liter is equivalent to 1000 milliliters, the conversion requires dividing the volume in milliliters by 1000 to obtain the volume in liters. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2