Metric Units The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, where units are based on powers of ten. Common metric units include grams (g) for mass and milliliters (mL) for volume. Understanding the relationship between these units is essential for converting measurements, such as converting milligrams to grams. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. They are used to convert measurements from one unit to another, such as converting milligrams to grams. For example, knowing that 1 gram equals 1000 milligrams allows for straightforward conversions by multiplying or dividing by the appropriate factor. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2