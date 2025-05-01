Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which element is commonly used for the shiny trim and decorative plating on cars because it is highly lustrous and corrosion-resistant?
A
Chromium (Cr)
B
Sulfur (S)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Sodium (Na)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the properties required for a material to be used as shiny trim and decorative plating on cars: it must be highly lustrous (shiny) and resistant to corrosion (not easily rust or tarnish).
Review the given elements and their general properties: Sulfur (S) is a nonmetal and brittle solid, Neon (Ne) is a noble gas and chemically inert, Sodium (Na) is a highly reactive metal that tarnishes quickly, and Chromium (Cr) is a transition metal known for its shiny appearance and corrosion resistance.
Recall that transition metals often have metallic luster and good resistance to corrosion, making them suitable for plating and decorative purposes.
Identify Chromium (Cr) as the element commonly used for chrome plating on cars due to its bright, shiny finish and ability to resist corrosion effectively.
Conclude that Chromium (Cr) is the correct choice for shiny trim and decorative plating on cars based on its lustrous appearance and corrosion-resistant properties.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules