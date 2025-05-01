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Multiple Choice
Which element is commonly used in white paint pigments because it forms a bright, opaque compound that is chemically stable?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Titanium (Ti)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about an element used in white paint pigments due to its ability to form a bright, opaque, and chemically stable compound.
Recall that white paint pigments require compounds that are highly reflective and do not easily react with other substances, ensuring durability and brightness.
Consider common elements and their compounds used in pigments: Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen and not typically used for pigments; Sodium (Na) forms salts but not bright white pigments; Neon (Ne) is a noble gas and chemically inert, so it is not used in pigments.
Identify that Titanium (Ti) forms titanium dioxide (TiO\_2), which is widely used as a white pigment because it is very bright, opaque, and chemically stable.
Conclude that Titanium (Ti) is the element commonly used in white paint pigments for these reasons.
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