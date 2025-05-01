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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, which is generally easier to separate into its components using physical methods (such as filtration or distillation): a mixture or a compound?
A
A compound
B
Both are equally easy to separate by physical methods
C
A mixture
D
Neither can be separated into components by any method
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions, while a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined without fixed proportions.
Recall that compounds have chemical bonds holding their elements together, so separating a compound into its elements requires chemical reactions, not just physical methods.
Recognize that mixtures retain the individual properties of their components, and these components can often be separated by physical methods such as filtration, distillation, or evaporation.
Compare the ease of separation: Since mixtures can be separated by physical means and compounds cannot, mixtures are generally easier to separate into their components using physical methods.
Conclude that the correct classification for easier separation by physical methods is a mixture, because physical methods do not break chemical bonds but can separate substances that are physically combined.
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