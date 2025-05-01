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Multiple Choice
In the classification of matter, how is a compound different from an element?
A
A compound can be separated into its components by physical means, whereas an element can only be separated by chemical means.
B
A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios, whereas an element consists of only one type of atom.
C
A compound is a physical mixture of substances that can be separated by filtration, whereas an element cannot be separated by any method.
D
A compound contains only one type of atom, whereas an element contains two or more different atoms bonded together.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together in fixed ratios.
Step 3: Recognize that compounds have properties different from the elements that compose them, due to the chemical bonds between atoms.
Step 4: Note that compounds can be separated into their constituent elements only by chemical means, not physical methods like filtration or distillation.
Step 5: Compare the options given and identify that the correct distinction is that a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed ratios, whereas an element consists of only one type of atom.
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