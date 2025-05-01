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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes how an element and a compound differ?
A
An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
B
Elements are always mixtures of substances, while compounds are always pure substances.
C
An element can be separated into simpler substances by physical means, while a compound cannot be separated by any method.
D
A compound contains only one type of atom, while an element contains two or more types of atoms chemically bonded.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Recognize that elements are the simplest forms of matter and cannot be separated into simpler substances by physical or chemical methods, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical reactions.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions to identify which one correctly distinguishes between an element and a compound.
Select the statement that accurately reflects these concepts: that an element is made of only one type of atom, and a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
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