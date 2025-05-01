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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, strontium (Sr) is an alkaline earth metal. Which of the following elements is expected to be more reactive than strontium based on group trends?
A
Magnesium (Mg)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Sodium (Na)
D
Barium (Ba)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity in alkaline earth metals (Group 2 elements) generally increases as you move down the group in the periodic table because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and more easily lost.
Identify that strontium (Sr) is in Group 2 and period 5 of the periodic table, so elements below it in the same group will be more reactive.
Check the given options and determine which element is in Group 2 and below strontium: Magnesium (Mg) is above Sr, Calcium (Ca) is above Sr, Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, so none of these are below Sr in Group 2.
Recognize that Barium (Ba), although not listed in the options, is in Group 2 and period 6, which is below strontium, making it more reactive based on group trends.
Conclude that based on periodic trends, the element more reactive than strontium in the alkaline earth metals is barium (Ba), because reactivity increases down the group.
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