Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, Group 7 (the halogens) becomes less reactive down the group. Which element is least reactive in Group 7?
A
Fluorine (F)
B
Chlorine (Cl)
C
Bromine (Br)
D
Iodine (I)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Group 7 elements in the periodic table are called halogens, which include Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br), Iodine (I), and Astatine (At).
Recall the trend in reactivity for halogens: reactivity decreases as you move down the group because the atoms get larger and it becomes harder for them to gain an electron due to increased distance and shielding effect.
Identify the order of halogens from top to bottom: Fluorine (F) is at the top, followed by Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br), and then Iodine (I).
Since reactivity decreases down the group, the element at the bottom of the list (Iodine) is the least reactive among the options given.
Therefore, by applying the trend of decreasing reactivity down Group 7, conclude that Iodine (I) is the least reactive element among Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine, and Iodine.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules