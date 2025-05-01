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Multiple Choice
Which element is most similar to sulfur based on periodic table group (family) membership and typical valence electron configuration?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Chlorine (Cl)
C
Sodium (Na)
D
Calcium (Ca)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group (family) in the periodic table to which sulfur (S) belongs. Sulfur is in Group 16, also known as the chalcogens.
Recall that elements in the same group have similar valence electron configurations, which leads to similar chemical properties.
Determine the valence electron configuration of sulfur. Sulfur has six valence electrons, typically represented as \$3s^2 3p^4$.
Look at the options and find which element is in the same group (Group 16) as sulfur. Oxygen (O) is in Group 16, chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17, sodium (Na) is in Group 1, and calcium (Ca) is in Group 2.
Conclude that oxygen (O) is most similar to sulfur because it shares the same group and has a similar valence electron configuration, which influences its chemical behavior.
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