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Multiple Choice
Based on periodic trends, which element has the largest atomic radius?
A
Cl
B
Cs
C
Na
D
K
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic radius generally increases as you move down a group (column) in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, making the atom larger.
Recognize that atomic radius generally decreases as you move from left to right across a period (row) due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer to the nucleus.
Identify the positions of the given elements on the periodic table: Cl (chlorine) is in period 3, group 17; Na (sodium) is in period 3, group 1; K (potassium) is in period 4, group 1; Cs (cesium) is in period 6, group 1.
Compare the elements by their group and period: since Cs is in group 1 and period 6, it has more electron shells than Na and K, and is further down the group, so it should have the largest atomic radius.
Conclude that based on periodic trends, Cs has the largest atomic radius among the given elements because it is the lowest element in group 1.
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Master Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules