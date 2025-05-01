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Multiple Choice
Which atom has the largest atomic radius (simplified periodic trend)?
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B
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic radius generally increases as you move down a group (column) in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, making the atom larger.
Recognize that atomic radius generally decreases as you move from left to right across a period (row) due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer to the nucleus.
Identify the positions of the given elements: Fluorine (F) and Chlorine (Cl) are in Group 17 (halogens), with Cl below F; Sodium (Na) and Potassium (K) are in Group 1 (alkali metals), with K below Na.
Compare the groups: Group 1 elements (Na and K) have larger atomic radii than Group 17 elements (F and Cl) in the same period because Group 1 elements have fewer protons and less effective nuclear charge pulling electrons inward.
Compare within Group 1: Potassium (K) is below Sodium (Na), so K has more electron shells and thus a larger atomic radius than Na, making K the atom with the largest atomic radius among the options.
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Master Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules