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Multiple Choice
In a group (column) of the periodic table, which property generally increases as you move down the group?
A
Electron affinity (becomes more negative)
B
Electronegativity
C
Atomic radius
D
Ionization energy
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a group (or column) in the periodic table contains elements with similar chemical properties but different atomic sizes and energies.
Recall that as you move down a group, the number of electron shells increases, which affects the size of the atom.
Recognize that the atomic radius generally increases down a group because each successive element has an additional electron shell, making the atom larger.
Consider how other properties change: ionization energy and electronegativity typically decrease down a group due to increased distance and shielding effect, while electron affinity does not consistently become more negative.
Conclude that among the given options, atomic radius is the property that generally increases as you move down a group in the periodic table.
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