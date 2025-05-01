Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number The atomic number of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of its atoms. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position in the periodic table. For example, an atomic number of 92 corresponds to uranium, which has 92 protons.

Element Symbol Each chemical element is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, derived from its name. These symbols are used universally in chemical equations and formulas. For instance, the symbol for uranium is 'U', which is derived from its name.