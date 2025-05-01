Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Structure The periodic table is organized into periods (rows) and groups (columns) based on atomic number and electron configuration. Each period corresponds to the filling of electron shells, with the fourth period beginning to fill the 3d subshell after the 4s subshell is filled. This structure explains the number of elements in each period.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For the fourth period, elements have electrons filling the 4s and 3d orbitals, allowing for a total of 18 electrons (2 in 4s and 10 in 3d, plus 6 in 4p) across the 18 elements. Understanding this helps explain the number of elements in the period.