Periodic Trends Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. These trends include variations in atomic radius, ionization energy, electronegativity, and electron affinity. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements in chemical reactions and their interactions with other elements.

Electronegativity Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons when forming chemical bonds. It varies across the periodic table, generally increasing from left to right and decreasing from top to bottom. This property is crucial for understanding bond formation and the polarity of molecules, influencing reactivity and compound stability.