4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Problem 10
Textbook Question
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group of alkaline earth metals in the periodic table. These are located in Group 2.
Determine the period number given in the problem, which is Period 2.
Locate the element that is in both Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) and Period 2 of the periodic table.
Recall that the elements in Group 2 are known for having two valence electrons and are typically metals.
Find the symbol of the element that matches the criteria of being an alkaline earth metal in Period 2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Alkaline Earth Metals
Alkaline earth metals are a group of elements found in Group 2 of the periodic table. They are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell, which makes them highly reactive, though less so than alkali metals. This group includes beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Periodic Table
The periodic table is a systematic arrangement of elements based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Elements are organized into rows called periods and columns called groups. Understanding the layout of the periodic table is essential for identifying elements and predicting their behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Periodic Table: Classifications
Element Symbol
An element symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation used to represent a chemical element. The first letter is always capitalized, and if there is a second letter, it is lowercase. For example, the symbol for beryllium, the alkaline earth metal in Period 2, is 'Be'.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table: Symbols Concept
