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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, which group of elements is generally the most reactive metals?
A
Group 17 (halogens)
B
Group 2 (alkaline earth metals)
C
Group 1 (alkali metals)
D
Group 18 (noble gases)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is arranged in groups (columns) and periods (rows), where elements in the same group share similar chemical properties.
Recall that metals are generally found on the left side and center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are on the right side.
Identify that Group 1 elements are called alkali metals, which are known for their high reactivity due to having a single electron in their outermost shell that they readily lose to form positive ions.
Compare the reactivity of Group 1 metals with other groups: Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) have two valence electrons and are less reactive, Group 17 (halogens) are nonmetals and highly reactive but not metals, and Group 18 (noble gases) are very unreactive due to their full valence shells.
Conclude that because alkali metals (Group 1) lose their one valence electron very easily, they are generally the most reactive metals in the periodic table.
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