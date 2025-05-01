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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is an alkali metal (Group 1) on the periodic table?
A
Neon (Ne)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Calcium (Ca)
D
Chlorine (Cl)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alkali metals are elements found in Group 1 of the periodic table. These elements have one electron in their outermost shell, which makes them highly reactive.
Recall the position of each element in the periodic table: Neon (Ne) is a noble gas in Group 18, Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, Calcium (Ca) is an alkaline earth metal in Group 2, and Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen in Group 17.
Identify the element that belongs to Group 1 by checking its group number on the periodic table.
Recognize that Sodium (Na) is the only element listed that is in Group 1, making it an alkali metal.
Conclude that Sodium (Na) is the correct answer because it fits the definition and position of an alkali metal on the periodic table.
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