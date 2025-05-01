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Multiple Choice
What is the correct name of the ionic compound (commonly written as AlBr3)?
A
Aluminum tribromide
B
Aluminum bromide
C
Aluminum(III) bromide
D
Aluminum(III) tribromide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the cation and anion in the compound AlBr3. Here, Al is aluminum, a metal that forms cations, and Br is bromine, a nonmetal that forms anions.
Determine the charge on the aluminum ion. Aluminum typically forms a +3 charge, so the cation is Al³⁺.
Determine the charge on the bromide ion. Bromine gains one electron to form Br⁻ with a -1 charge.
Balance the charges to ensure the compound is neutral. Since aluminum is +3 and each bromide is -1, three bromide ions are needed to balance one aluminum ion, giving the formula AlBr3.
Name the compound by combining the cation name and the anion name. For metals like aluminum that have only one common oxidation state, the cation name is simply 'aluminum'. The anion name is derived from bromine by replacing the ending with '-ide', resulting in 'bromide'. Therefore, the correct name is 'aluminum bromide'.
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