Identify the elements in each substance: \(\mathrm{NaCl}\) consists of sodium (a metal) and chlorine (a nonmetal), \(\mathrm{N_2}\) is a molecule of two nitrogen atoms (both nonmetals), \(\mathrm{CH_4}\) contains carbon and hydrogen (both nonmetals), and \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) contains carbon and oxygen (both nonmetals).