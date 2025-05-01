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Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is most likely an ionic compound?
A
B
C
D
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1
Understand that ionic compounds are typically formed between metals and nonmetals, where electrons are transferred from the metal to the nonmetal, resulting in positive and negative ions.
Identify the elements in each substance: \(\mathrm{NaCl}\) consists of sodium (a metal) and chlorine (a nonmetal), \(\mathrm{N_2}\) is a molecule of two nitrogen atoms (both nonmetals), \(\mathrm{CH_4}\) contains carbon and hydrogen (both nonmetals), and \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) contains carbon and oxygen (both nonmetals).
Recall that molecules made only of nonmetals usually form covalent bonds, where electrons are shared rather than transferred.
Recognize that \(\mathrm{NaCl}\) is composed of a metal and a nonmetal, which is characteristic of ionic bonding, while the other substances are molecular covalent compounds.
Conclude that \(\mathrm{NaCl}\) is most likely the ionic compound among the given options.
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