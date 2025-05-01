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Multiple Choice
What is the correct name of the ionic compound (commonly written as )?
A
Calcium phosphide
B
Calcium diphosphide
C
Tricalcium phosphide
D
Calcium(II) phosphite
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements and their symbols in the compound: Ca stands for calcium, and P stands for phosphorus.
Determine the charges of the ions involved: Calcium is a metal from Group 2 and typically forms a Ca^{2+} ion. Phosphorus, when forming an ionic compound, usually forms the phosphide ion P^{3-}.
Find the correct ratio of ions to balance the overall charge to zero. Since calcium has a +2 charge and phosphide has a -3 charge, use the least common multiple of charges (6) to balance: 3 Ca^{2+} ions (3 × +2 = +6) and 2 P^{3-} ions (2 × -3 = -6).
Write the formula based on the ratio found: Ca_3P_2, which indicates 3 calcium ions and 2 phosphide ions.
Name the compound by naming the cation first (calcium) and then the anion with the suffix '-ide' (phosphide), resulting in the name 'calcium phosphide'.
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