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Multiple Choice
What is the IUPAC name for the ionic compound ?
A
Copper(II) diboride
B
Cobalt(II) diboride
C
Cobalt(II) bromide
D
Cobalt(IV) diboride
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound. Here, 'Co' stands for cobalt and 'B' stands for boron.
Determine the type of compound. Since cobalt is a metal and boron is a nonmetal, this is an ionic compound.
Assign the correct oxidation state to the metal (cobalt). The subscript '2' on boron indicates there are two boron atoms, and boron typically has a charge of -3 in ionic compounds, so calculate the charge on cobalt accordingly.
Use Roman numerals in parentheses to indicate the oxidation state of cobalt in the compound name.
Combine the name of the metal with its oxidation state and the name of the nonmetal with the appropriate prefix to indicate the number of atoms, resulting in the correct IUPAC name.
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