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Multiple Choice
Which term describes atoms of the same element that have different numbers of neutrons?
A
Isotopes
B
Isobars
C
Ions
D
Allotropes
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atoms of the same element have the same number of protons but can differ in the number of neutrons they contain.
Recall that atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons are called isotopes.
Recognize that isobars are atoms of different elements with the same mass number, ions are charged atoms due to loss or gain of electrons, and allotropes are different structural forms of the same element.
Therefore, the term that specifically describes atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons is 'isotopes'.
Summarize that isotopes have identical atomic numbers but different mass numbers because of the variation in neutron count.
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