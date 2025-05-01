Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Isotopes
Problem 83
Textbook Question
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons. (4.4, 4.5)c. ⁴⁰₁₈Ar, ³⁹₁₇Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of each element. The atomic number is the subscript in the notation and represents the number of protons in the atom. For ⁴⁰₁₈Ar, the atomic number is 18, and for ³⁹₁₇Cl, it is 17.
Compare the number of protons in each atom. Since the atomic number of Ar is 18 and Cl is 17, they do not have the same number of protons.
Determine the number of electrons in each atom. In a neutral atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons. Therefore, Ar has 18 electrons, and Cl has 17 electrons. They do not have the same number of electrons.
Calculate the number of neutrons in each atom. The number of neutrons is found by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number (superscript). For Ar, the number of neutrons is 40 - 18 = 22. For Cl, it is 39 - 17 = 22.
Compare the number of neutrons in each atom. Both Ar and Cl have 22 neutrons, so they have the same number of neutrons.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Structure
Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral particles also located in the nucleus. Electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus in electron shells. The number of protons defines the element, while the number of neutrons can vary, leading to different isotopes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons results in varying atomic masses. For example, the isotopes of argon (⁴⁰Ar and ³⁹Ar) have the same number of protons but differ in their neutron count, affecting their stability and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Electron Configuration
The electron configuration of an atom describes the distribution of electrons among the various atomic orbitals. Atoms of the same element have the same number of electrons, which equals the number of protons in a neutral atom. Understanding electron configuration is crucial for predicting chemical behavior and bonding, as it influences how atoms interact with one another.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Related Videos
Related Practice