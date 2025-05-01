Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral particles also located in the nucleus. Electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus in electron shells. The number of protons defines the element, while the number of neutrons can vary, leading to different isotopes. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutrons results in varying atomic masses. For example, the isotopes of argon (⁴⁰Ar and ³⁹Ar) have the same number of protons but differ in their neutron count, affecting their stability and properties. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes