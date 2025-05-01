Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different mass numbers for the isotopes. For example, silicon has three naturally occurring isotopes: Si-28, Si-29, and Si-30, each differing in neutron count while maintaining the same atomic number of 14.

Atomic Number and Mass Number The atomic number of an element is the number of protons in its nucleus, which defines the element itself. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. For silicon, the atomic number is 14, while the mass numbers of its isotopes vary based on their neutron counts, such as 28 for Si-28.