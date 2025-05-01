Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Isotopes
Problem 85
Textbook Question
For each representation of a nucleus A through E, write the atomic symbol and identify which are isotopes. (4.4, 4.5) Proton (red) Neutron (white)a.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Count the number of protons (red) and neutrons (white) in each nucleus representation A through E.
Determine the atomic number (Z) for each nucleus, which is equal to the number of protons.
Determine the mass number (A) for each nucleus, which is the sum of protons and neutrons.
Write the atomic symbol for each nucleus using the format: \( ^A_Z \text{X} \), where X is the element symbol corresponding to the atomic number.
Identify isotopes by comparing the atomic numbers and mass numbers; isotopes have the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Structure
The atomic structure consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons (red) and neutrons (white) are found in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass. Understanding this structure is essential for identifying isotopes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in different atomic masses. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 and 8 neutrons, respectively. Identifying isotopes involves comparing the neutron counts in the given representations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Atomic Symbol
The atomic symbol is a notation that represents an element and its isotopes, typically consisting of one or two letters derived from its name, along with a superscript indicating the atomic mass. For instance, the atomic symbol for carbon is 'C', and for its isotopes, it can be written as '¹²C' for carbon-12 and '¹⁴C' for carbon-14. This notation is crucial for accurately identifying and differentiating isotopes in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table: Symbols Concept
