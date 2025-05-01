Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure The atomic structure consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons (red) and neutrons (white) are found in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass. Understanding this structure is essential for identifying isotopes. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in different atomic masses. For example, carbon-12 and carbon-14 are isotopes of carbon, with 6 and 8 neutrons, respectively. Identifying isotopes involves comparing the neutron counts in the given representations. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes