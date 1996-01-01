Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Molarity
Multiple Choice
How many moles of sucrose are present in 2.00 L of a 0.500 M solution?
A
2.00 mol
B
0.250 mol
C
0.500 mol
D
1.00 mol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the volume of the solution is 2.00 L and the molarity (M) of the sucrose solution is 0.500 M.
Recall the definition of molarity: Molarity (M) is the number of moles of solute per liter of solution, expressed as \(M = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{liters of solution}}\).
Rearrange the molarity formula to solve for moles of solute: \(\text{moles of solute} = M \times \text{liters of solution}\).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \(\text{moles of sucrose} = 0.500\, M \times 2.00\, L\).
Multiply the molarity by the volume to find the number of moles of sucrose present in the solution.
Textbook Question
Sodium thiosulfate (Na₂S₂O₃)the major component in photographic fixer solution, reacts with silver bromide to dissolve it according to the following reaction:AgBr(s)+2 Na₂S₂O₃ (aq) → Na₃Ag(S₂O₃)₂(aq)+ NaBr(aq)b. How many mL of 0.02 M Na₂S₂O₃ contain this number of moles?
Textbook Question
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g. (9.4)b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?
Textbook Question
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO₃ and 130.0 g of H₂O. The HNO₃ solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL. (9.4)d. What is the molarity (M) of the solution?
Multiple Choice
What is the molarity of a solution containing 6 moles of NaCl dissolved in 2 L of aqueous solution?
Multiple Choice
Hypernatremia is a medical condition where a patient has high levels of sodium in their blood, and is the result of the body containing too little water. A patient has a measured sodium level of 165 mM. If 30.0 mL of their blood were drawn, what mass (in ng) of sodium would be present?
10
rank
Multiple Choice
2.64 grams of an unknown compound was dissolved in water to yield 150 mL of solution. The concentration of the solution was 0.075 M. What was the molecular weight of the substance?
