Molarity Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for understanding how to calculate the amount of a substance in a given volume of solution. In this question, the molarity of sodium thiosulfate (Na₂S₂O₃) is given as 0.02 M, which indicates that there are 0.02 moles of Na₂S₂O₃ in every liter of solution.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the provided reaction, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate the molar ratios of the reactants and products, which are essential for determining how many moles of Na₂S₂O₃ are needed to react with a given amount of silver bromide (AgBr).