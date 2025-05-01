Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is calculated using the formula M = moles of solute / liters of solution. Understanding molarity is essential for determining how concentrated a solution is, which is crucial in various chemical reactions and laboratory procedures. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity

Mass and Moles Relationship The relationship between mass and moles is governed by the molar mass of a substance, which is the mass of one mole of that substance in grams. To find the number of moles, you can use the formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This concept is vital for converting the mass of NaCl in the solution to moles, which is necessary for calculating molarity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Mole Concept