Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is calculated using the formula M = moles of solute / volume of solution in liters. Understanding molarity is essential for determining how concentrated a solution is, which is crucial in various chemical reactions and applications. Recommended video: Guided course 00:53 00:53 Molarity

Calculating Moles To find the molarity, one must first calculate the number of moles of the solute, in this case, HNO₃. This is done using the formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). The molar mass of HNO₃ is approximately 63.01 g/mol, and knowing how to convert grams to moles is fundamental for solving molarity problems. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Mole Concept