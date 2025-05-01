Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Molarity
Problem 117
Textbook Question
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO₃ and 130.0 g of H₂O. The HNO₃ solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL. (9.4)d. What is the molarity (M) of the solution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the number of moles of HNO₃ using its molar mass. The molar mass of HNO₃ is approximately 63.01 g/mol. Use the formula: \( \text{moles of HNO₃} = \frac{\text{mass of HNO₃}}{\text{molar mass of HNO₃}} \).
Determine the total mass of the solution by adding the mass of HNO₃ and the mass of H₂O: \( \text{total mass} = 70.0 \text{ g} + 130.0 \text{ g} \).
Calculate the volume of the solution using its density. Use the formula: \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{total mass}}{\text{density}} \), where the density is given as 1.21 g/mL.
Convert the volume from mL to L, since molarity is expressed in moles per liter. Use the conversion: \( 1 \text{ L} = 1000 \text{ mL} \).
Calculate the molarity (M) of the solution using the formula: \( M = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{liters of solution}} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity
Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is calculated using the formula M = moles of solute / volume of solution in liters. Understanding molarity is essential for determining how concentrated a solution is, which is crucial in various chemical reactions and applications.
Calculating Moles
To find the molarity, one must first calculate the number of moles of the solute, in this case, HNO₃. This is done using the formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). The molar mass of HNO₃ is approximately 63.01 g/mol, and knowing how to convert grams to moles is fundamental for solving molarity problems.
Volume of Solution
The volume of the solution is necessary to calculate molarity and can be determined from the mass and density of the solution. The formula for volume is volume = mass / density. In this scenario, the total mass of the solution (HNO₃ + H₂O) and the given density allow for the calculation of the solution's volume, which is critical for the final molarity calculation.
