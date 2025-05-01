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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-domain geometry (electron geometry) around the central atom in (considering all electron groups on Sb)?
A
Trigonal planar
B
Tetrahedral
C
Trigonal bipyramidal
D
Octahedral
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule SbBr\_4. Here, antimony (Sb) is the central atom surrounded by four bromine (Br) atoms.
Determine the total number of electron groups around the central atom. Electron groups include both bonding pairs (atoms bonded to Sb) and lone pairs (non-bonding electron pairs on Sb).
Count the valence electrons of Sb. Antimony is in group 15, so it has 5 valence electrons. Each Br atom contributes 1 electron for bonding, so 4 Br atoms contribute 4 electrons.
Calculate the total number of electrons around Sb by adding its valence electrons and the electrons from the Br atoms, then divide by 2 to find the number of electron pairs (bonding and lone pairs).
Use the number of electron pairs to determine the electron-domain geometry. For example, 5 electron pairs correspond to a trigonal bipyramidal electron geometry, which includes bonding and lone pairs arranged to minimize repulsion.
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