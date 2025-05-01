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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-domain geometry (electron geometry) of according to VSEPR theory?
A
Octahedral
B
Trigonal bipyramidal
C
Square planar
D
Tetrahedral
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule ClF\_5, which is chlorine (Cl).
Determine the number of valence electrons on the central atom (Cl). Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
Count the number of bonded atoms and lone pairs around the central atom. Cl is bonded to 5 fluorine atoms, so there are 5 bonding pairs. Since Cl has 7 valence electrons and uses 5 for bonding, the remaining 2 electrons form 1 lone pair.
Calculate the total number of electron domains (bonding pairs + lone pairs) around the central atom. Here, 5 bonding pairs + 1 lone pair = 6 electron domains.
Use VSEPR theory to determine the electron-domain geometry based on 6 electron domains. According to VSEPR, 6 electron domains correspond to an octahedral electron-domain geometry.
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