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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-pair geometry around Se in (SeH2)?
A
Linear
B
Tetrahedral
C
Trigonal bipyramidal
D
Trigonal planar
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in SeH\_2, which is selenium (Se).
Determine the number of valence electrons on selenium. Selenium is in group 16, so it has 6 valence electrons.
Count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs around selenium. In SeH\_2, selenium forms two single bonds with hydrogen atoms, using 2 of its valence electrons, leaving 4 electrons (or 2 lone pairs) on selenium.
Use the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory to predict the electron-pair geometry. The total number of electron pairs around selenium is 4 (2 bonding pairs + 2 lone pairs). According to VSEPR, 4 electron pairs arrange themselves in a tetrahedral geometry to minimize repulsion.
Conclude that the electron-pair geometry around selenium in SeH\_2 is tetrahedral, even though the molecular shape (considering only atoms) might be bent.
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