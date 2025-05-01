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Multiple Choice
In the binary molecular compound , what is the correct systematic name?
A
Nitrogen(V) oxide
B
Dinitrogen pentoxide
C
Dinitrogen oxide
D
Dinickel pentoxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound N\_2O\_5. Here, N stands for nitrogen and O stands for oxygen.
Determine the number of atoms of each element in the compound. There are 2 nitrogen atoms and 5 oxygen atoms.
Recall the naming rules for binary molecular compounds: use prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element (mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, etc.). The prefix 'di-' means 2 and 'penta-' means 5.
Name the first element using its full element name with the appropriate prefix, except 'mono-' is usually omitted for the first element if there is only one atom. Since there are 2 nitrogen atoms, use 'dinitrogen'.
Name the second element using the appropriate prefix and modify the element name to end with '-ide'. For 5 oxygen atoms, use 'pentoxide'. Combine the two parts to get the systematic name: 'dinitrogen pentoxide'.
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