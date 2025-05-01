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Multiple Choice
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Which element has the highest first ionization energy?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Helium (He)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Cesium (Cs)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that first ionization energy is the energy required to remove one electron from a neutral atom in its gaseous state.
Recall the general periodic trend: ionization energy increases across a period (left to right) and decreases down a group (top to bottom) in the periodic table.
Identify the positions of the given elements: Sodium (Na) is in period 3, group 1; Helium (He) is in period 1, group 18; Chlorine (Cl) is in period 3, group 17; Cesium (Cs) is in period 6, group 1.
Apply the trend: since Helium is at the top right corner of the periodic table (period 1, group 18), it has the highest effective nuclear charge and smallest atomic radius, leading to the highest first ionization energy among the options.
Conclude that Helium (He) has the highest first ionization energy because it requires the most energy to remove an electron compared to Sodium, Chlorine, and Cesium.
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Master Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules